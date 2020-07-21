Southeastern Grocers require face masks in all stores

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another retailer is joining the growing list of companies requiring face masks to be worn in their stores.

Starting next Monday, customers will be required to wear a face-covering at all stores owned by Southeastern Grocers. The company owns Winn-Dixie, Harvey’s Supermarkets and others.

Competitors Publix, Walmart and Target have already put similar policies in place.

