Southeastern Grocers require face masks in all stores
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another retailer is joining the growing list of companies requiring face masks to be worn in their stores.
Starting next Monday, customers will be required to wear a face-covering at all stores owned by Southeastern Grocers. The company owns Winn-Dixie, Harvey’s Supermarkets and others.
Competitors Publix, Walmart and Target have already put similar policies in place.
