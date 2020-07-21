Street in Downtown Starke to close permanently

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in downtown Starke is permanently closing this week to make way for a major construction project.

Adams Street is expected to close Monday night, as work begins on the railroad overpass project. The overpass is being built to ease congestion caused by rail lines that run through downtown Starke.

South Street and Nona Street will temporarily close in the coming weeks during the first phase of construction.

