Summer meals program extended

Summer meals extended in Alachua County.
Summer meals extended in Alachua County.(WCJB)
By Nicole Rogers
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services’ request to extend its free summer meals program was approved.

The program serves children between the ages of 0 and 18.

The last day is now August 6, and on that day kids will get enough food to last them until August 9.

Meals are distributed throughout the week, feeding kids for all seven days.

You can find a map showing the summer meal site location closest to you

here.

