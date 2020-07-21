Advertisement

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Swat Team arrested a man from Live Oak in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday

By Casey Fite
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deputies say Anthony Riley along with accomplices James Foley and Zackery Bridges fired multiple rounds at people during an argument on Sunday.

No one was injured.

When Deputies went to arrest Riley he crawled through a hole in the floor into a crawl space under the house.

He was armed with multiple weapons including a pistol grip shotgun.

A short standoff with the swat team ensued.

Riley and Foley were arrested.

Charges against bridges are pending. SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

