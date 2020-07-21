The Hippodrome Theater to premiere first virtual production

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After an extended intermission due to COVID-19, the Hippodrome will premiere a new play for the first time in four months.

Souvenir by Stephen Temperley will be the Hippodromes first virtual theatrical experience premiering Tuesday.

Artistic Director, Stephanie Lynge, said the play was rehearsed and filmed remotely for a funny and heartwarming story that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

"This is our first attempt at trying to create something theatrical on video. We're not filmmakers or cinematographers, were theater people so we're trying to find a wonderful way to combine the theatrical experience with being online because that's where everything needs to be for safety nowadays," said Lynne.

For their opening night Tuesday, the theater will host a virtual and interactive cocktail hour along with a pre-show for viewers to meet with the Designers, Actors and Director.

If you cant make it the opening night, you can still purchase tickets and stream the souvenir through Sunday.

