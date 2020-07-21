Advertisement

Truck crashes into building and blocks traffic on West University Avenue

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Both lanes of West University Avenue are blocked as Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews respond to a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

Photos posted from Gainesville Fire Rescue’s Twitter shows what appears to be a pick up truck that had crashed into the front door of a home on the 2000 Block of West University Avenue.

Firefighter crews believe that the driver could be trapped inside the car. Gainesville Fire Crews advise drivers to avoid this area at this time.

