Truck crashes into building and blocks traffic on West University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Both lanes of West University Avenue are blocked as Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews respond to a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

@GFR1882 crews are on scene of a MVC with entrapment and building damage at 2706 W. University Ave. Both lanes of travel are blocked and detoured. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/cA0gz1SFuo — Gainesville Fire (@GFR1882) July 21, 2020

Photos posted from Gainesville Fire Rescue’s Twitter shows what appears to be a pick up truck that had crashed into the front door of a home on the 2000 Block of West University Avenue.

Firefighter crews believe that the driver could be trapped inside the car. Gainesville Fire Crews advise drivers to avoid this area at this time.

