UF coach Deacon talks Florida Open victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s one thing for athletes to assume their coach knows what he’s talking about, but University of Florida golf head coach JC Deacon demonstrated it last weekend. Deacon claimed his second title in the Florida Open with a three-day score of 12-under par to win by four strokes. The 156 player field included two of Deacon’s Gators.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.