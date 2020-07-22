City of Hawthorne receives grants for improvements

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -The City of Hawthorne is getting some upgrades.

At Tuesday night’s city meeting, commissioners announced several different grants the city has been awarded. The city has been awarded these grants to help improve parks, historical and residential areas.

Great meeting again tonight with the City of Hawthorne. Shoutout to our staff for continuing to think outside the box... Posted by Matt Surrency on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

The city received the most funding from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Community Development Block Grant program to help restore the Lake Breeze area that had flooded during Hurricane Irma.

“It’s an old subdivision that was built in the early, early to mid 1900′s and so we’re updating that area and the storm water and the clay pipes and everything else that was there with this money which is about 1.165 million dollars, so that was a really big on for us. It didn’t cost the city anything. We just applied for it, it was a competitive grant and we were just awarded that,” City of Hawthorne Mayor, Matt Surrency said.

The city also received funding for improvements to the Hawthorne Athletic Park and the Little Orange Creek Nature Park and to place an historical marker at the Hawthorne Cemetery, as well as three trucks and two compact cars for Public Works and Code Enforcement to use.

Surrency said these items are a big deal for the city.

“The City of Hawthorne, we’re a small community. Our taxes every year are only bringing in about $250,000 dollars a year. With the pandemic going on, we’re not sure exactly how our budgets are going to be effected and so we already rely heavily on grants and other funding mechanisms to be able to support our infrastructure that we have but also to update because a lot of ours is outdated like many communities across the state and the country,” Surrency added.

For the past 10 years the city has received $30,557,600 dollars in grants for various city improvements.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.