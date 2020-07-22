Columbia County delaying start date of school year

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County schools will start later than originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Lex Carswell announced that the start of classes will be pushed back three days to August 13th. That will allow teachers more planning time for digital learning and training on COVID-19 protocols.

Staff will have to wear face coverings. Secondary schools will have block scheduling to reduce transition times between classes. And Pre-K and kindergarten class start times will be staggered to allow parents to walk children to class during the first week.

