Columbia County high schools set date for graduation ceremonies

Graduates will be socially distanced and no hugs or handshakes will be allowed when crossing the stage. Guests are asked to wear masks and socially distance.
Graduates will be socially distanced and no hugs or handshakes will be allowed when crossing the stage. Guests are asked to wear masks and socially distance.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s Class of 2020 is finally graduating after ceremonies were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort White and Columbia high schools will hold commencement ceremonies on July 31st and August 1st respectively. The events will be held at each school's football stadium.

Graduates will be socially distanced and no hugs or handshakes will be allowed when crossing the stage. Guests are asked to wear masks and socially distance.

Local

Families concerns over returning to school

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
When it comes to sending children back to school this year, each family has their own questions to answer. One family in Alachua County is unable to send their three children back to school because of pre-existing health risks. The family said the plan forward for this year still isn't clear.

Local

Columbia County delaying start date of school year

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The start of classes will be pushed back three days to August 13th. That will allow teachers more planning time for digital learning and training on COVID-19 protocols.

