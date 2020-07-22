Columbia County high schools set date for graduation ceremonies

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s Class of 2020 is finally graduating after ceremonies were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort White and Columbia high schools will hold commencement ceremonies on July 31st and August 1st respectively. The events will be held at each school's football stadium.

Graduates will be socially distanced and no hugs or handshakes will be allowed when crossing the stage. Guests are asked to wear masks and socially distance.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.