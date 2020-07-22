Community Spring hosts online COVID-19 Recovery Forum
The meeting on Zoom will focus on how the community has been affected by the virus and a conversation with local leaders about the pandemic.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Grassroots COVID-19 Recovery Forum is planned Wednesday, July 22, hosted by Community Spring.
The meeting starts at noon.
