Community Spring hosts online COVID-19 Recovery Forum

The meeting on Zoom will focus on how the community has been affected by the virus and a conversation with local leaders about the pandemic.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Grassroots COVID-19 Recovery Forum is planned Wednesday, July 22, hosted by Community Spring.

The meeting on Zoom will focus on how the community has been affected by the virus and a conversation with local leaders about the pandemic.

The meeting starts at noon.

Community Spring Zoom Meeting
Community Spring Zoom Meeting(Community Spring)

