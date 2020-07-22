Congressman Ted Yoho apologizes from House floor after exchange with New York representative

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCJB) - There is an update regarding a previous story in which Congressman Ted Yoho was accused of accosting a Democratic lawmaker on the steps of the Capitol Building.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Yoho approached her Monday.

A reporter from The Hill witnessed the exchange and says while walking away Yoho referred to her using a sexist slur.

Congressman Yoho responded Wednesday apologizing from the House floor, but maintained he did not say what he is accused of.

“I rise to apologize for the abrupt manor in which I spoke to my colleague. While it is true we disagree about policy and vision for America, it doesn’t mean we should be disrespectful.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer followed Yoho’s apology.

“I hope that Mr. Yoho feels that apology sincerely. I hope all of us will take a lesson to think before we speak so harshly.”

In a statement to TV20, a spokesperson for Yoho says the representative did not use the words attributed to him and merely said the congresswoman’s policies are “b—s—” while walking away.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ted Yoho (File)

