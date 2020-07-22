Families concerns over returning to school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Youmans have three young children and have to decide whether they want to send them back to school, but their decision requires a little bit more attention.

Their daughter Harper has Rett Syndrome, and their son Emmett has ADHD and Autism.

Leslie and Jeff Youmans said they made the decision not to send their children back to school.

"You have to advocate, advocate for your child," said Leslie.

She said there is a lack of communication from the school district to parents, especially ESE parents. Leslie said she took it upon herself to reach out to help her choose as the school year approaches.

"Parents need to reach out. They probably need to set up IEP meetings and come up with a plan that best suits each individual child; they are all very different," said Leslie.

She said she knows one thing is clear about harpers education this year.

"Virtual is not going to cut it for her. She needs someone here helping her learn," said Leslie.

She said change needs to be made to ensure students like harper receive the same quality of education.

Jeff said when their family is making decisions, they think about it and how it can impact other children with special education needs.

"When we think about our problems, we also apply them to the other people we know around the county like us," said Jeff.

He said for children and parents to be successful in this new format, the school district needs to do one thing.

"Communication is the key. If you present it correctly, everybody will understand that changes and adaptions will need to be made. It's like making adjustments at half time, you have to do them," said Jeff.

Leslie said one thing is clear to her; the risk is just too significant to send any of their children back to a classroom.

"We are looking at the risk factor, I would much rather one person come into my house, then send my child into a Petri dish," said Leslie.

She said has taken on a major role as mom, therapist, and teacher.

A spokesperson for the school district says they have information regarding plans for ESE students on their website.

