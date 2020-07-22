Advertisement

Former Raider Reid talks college entry

Grambling commit affected by SWAC delay
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Southwest Athletic Conference has postponed competition in all fall sports until the spring semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.  

The decision delays the college football careers of several incoming freshmen from North Central Florida.  Former Santa Fe Raider standout Deron Reid is bound for Grambling and shared his opinion on the move.  

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Questions linger after FHSAA decision

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Just because schools can start practice on July 27th, it is clear that not everyone will do so.

Sports

Deron Reid on SWAC delay

Updated: 2 hours ago
Incoming college freshmen are among those most affected by college sports not starting on time.

Sports

Coaches react to FHSAA decision

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

FHSAA keeps start date intact for fall sports

Updated: 23 hours ago
There will be no state-wide delay in the start of high school fall sports

Latest News

Sports

FHSAA emergency meeting

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

UF coach Deacon talks Florida Open victory

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
JC Deacon wanted to stay competitive during his coaching days, and his hard work has paid off

Sports

Gator coach talks tourney title

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT

Sports

Senior Salute: Calvin Bostic, North Marion H.S

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
TV20's Cierra Clark tells the story of a North Marion senior track and field athlete who is determined to succeed despite facing tough challenges on and off the field this year.

Sports

Former Gator Henderson inks first pro contract

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Jags secure first round pick

Sports

Pandemic impacting NCFL’s two-year programs

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT
Two year programs like Santa Fe and FGC will be in competition during what is typically their recruiting period during the 2020-21 season