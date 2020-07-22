Advertisement

Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosts virtual candidate forums

The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a virtual candidate forum for the Alachua County School Board candidates Wednesday.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School Board candidates will take to social media to connect with voters.

District 2 and 4 each have a seat up for election, each with two candidates.

Running for District 4, we’ll hear from incumbent Leanette McNealy and Sande Calkins.

In District 2 is Diyone McGraw and Khanh-Lein Banko.

These candidates will be taking to Facebook liveWednesday at 4 pm to discuss their platforms.

This gives voters the opportunity to hear from each candidate individually before heading to the polling stations.

Thursday, the Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors will also host virtual forums for County Commission District 1 and 3 candidates.

On Monday, there will be a forum for Sheriff candidates.

The stream will be recorded and available to watch back, but you can find a link to participate below.

Click here to participate.

