Gainesville Community Ministry distributes food to residents

A local ministry is continuing to help those who are struggling during the pandemic.
A local ministry is continuing to help those who are struggling during the pandemic.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A local ministry is continuing to help those who are struggling during the pandemic.

Gainesville Community Ministry located at 238 SW 4th Ave. distributed food to those in need Tuesday morning.

The ministry has been in the community for over 40 years and is supported by local churches and individuals who donate food to its local pantry.

The food distributed this morning was from USDA.

Dozens of residents received bags of meat, vegetables, fruits, dairy, and cereal.

“A lot of people have been impacted,” said Michael Wright, the Gainesville Community Ministry executive director. “They’ve lost their jobs or they have been cut back or the kids are home and they’re eating a lot more. It’s been very difficult for people. So we have more people than we normally would have. We’re strictly trying to help those that can’t purchase food, the elderly, the handicap, disabled, veterans, people who are very fragile right now.”

Those who want to donate food or pick up food can visit the ministry Mondays through Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. excluding holidays.

For more information, visit gcmhelp.org

