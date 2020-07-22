GRU, Origis Energy signs deal to bring solar power to community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A local electric utility company is moving one step closer to provide solar power to the community.

Gainesville Regional Utilities is teaming up with Origis Energy to create a new solar power project in Alachua County.

The solar project is called FL Solar 6 and it will bring in 50 megawatts of solar power energy to the area.

Its estimated completion is in 2022.

“When you build a central solar facility like this its much cheaper per mega watt,” said Ed Bielarski, GRU general manager. “It’s available to everybody. Folks that can’t afford $30,000 or more in solar installation can still get access to clean solar by buying through GRU.”

Johann Vanhee, Origis Energy’s chief commercial officer, agreed to the solar farm being in Alachua County.

“That site was important because we need to be close to the electric grid so that we can easily inject into the system,” Vanhee said.

GRU says the deal will reduce about 63,000 tons of carbon emissions annually and will help GRU with its goal to be 100% renewable by 2045.

For more information about the solar farm, visit https://gru.com/solar

For more information about Origis Energy, visit https://www.origisenergy.com

