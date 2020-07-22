Marion County Pets: Garnet, Harley, and Juniper

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Garnet is a 2-year-old female mixed breed dog who would be happy to go on a walk with you. She also likes play-wrestling with other dogs at the shelter. If you have four-legged friends at home already she might make a playful addition.

Harley is a 4-year-old female mixed breed dog who’s no couch potato. She is looking for someone to live out a life of adventure and new experiences with.

Juniper is a 2-year-old female cat with some lovely emerald eyes and a vibrant coat. Unlike Harley, they say she would be happy to enjoy the luxury of a super-soft cat bed and some sunbeams in a home she can call her own.

If you’re looking for a way to get out and about the shelter could use your help with keeping pups active.

They’re asking for people to help them walk the dogs and anyone interested can apply online or in person.

If you want to bring home a dog or cat for good, good news! Adoptions are free through July 31st.

Adoption fees cover their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit the Animal Services page on Marion County’s website.

