Advertisement

NCFL Congressman Ted Yoho Addresses Confrontation Between Himself and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the house floor address via Twitter, refusing the so-called apology, saying he is refusing to take responsibility.
Ocasio-Cortez responded to the house floor address via Twitter, refusing the so-called apology, saying he is refusing to take responsibility.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) - North Central Florida Congressman Ted Yoho spoke on the house floor Wednesday, addressing a confrontation between himself and a Democratic lawmaker from New York, after facing calls to apologize.

On Monday, Yoho approached Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and started a heated conversation about crime and poverty. A reporter from 'The Hill' witnessed the exchange and said while walking away, Yoho referred to her in a vulgar manner.

Yoho maintains he did not say the words attributed to him and TV20 spoke with him to get his side of the story.

"I asked her if she had a moment if I could speak to her, talk to her about her policies. One was a social media post where she was advocating people can shoplift a loaf of bread if you have to, and I expressed my opinion and walked away," Yoho said.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the house floor address via Twitter, refusing the so-called apology, saying he is refusing to take responsibility.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

We’re Open: The Wedding Cycle

Updated: 47 minutes ago
One bridal shop in North Central Florida is adapting to help brides say yes to the dress in this week’s “We’re Open”.

News

City of Hawthorne receives grants for improvements - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

City of Hawthorne receives grants for improvements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The City of Hawthorne has been awarded four new grants to help improve parks, historical and residential areas.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Congressman Ted Yoho apologizes from House floor after exchange with New York representative

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Congressman Yoho responded Wednesday apologizing from the House floor, but maintained he did not say what he is accused of.

News

Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosts virtual candidate forums

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a virtual candidate forum for the Alachua County School Board candidates Wednesday.

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Garnet, Harley, and Juniper

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

News

Community Spring hosts online COVID-19 Recovery Forum

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The meeting on Zoom will focus on how the community has been affected by the virus and a conversation with local leaders about the pandemic.

News

Community Spring hosts online COVID-19 Recovery Forum

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

People rally for safe school reopening at an Alachua County school board meeting

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Alachua County School Board members met via Zoom to discuss the budget and COVID-19 procedures.