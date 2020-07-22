NCFL Congressman Ted Yoho Addresses Confrontation Between Himself and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

(WCJB) - North Central Florida Congressman Ted Yoho spoke on the house floor Wednesday, addressing a confrontation between himself and a Democratic lawmaker from New York, after facing calls to apologize.

On Monday, Yoho approached Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and started a heated conversation about crime and poverty. A reporter from 'The Hill' witnessed the exchange and said while walking away, Yoho referred to her in a vulgar manner.

Yoho maintains he did not say the words attributed to him and TV20 spoke with him to get his side of the story.

"I asked her if she had a moment if I could speak to her, talk to her about her policies. One was a social media post where she was advocating people can shoplift a loaf of bread if you have to, and I expressed my opinion and walked away," Yoho said.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the house floor address via Twitter, refusing the so-called apology, saying he is refusing to take responsibility.

