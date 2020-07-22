Advertisement

North Central Florida families can qualify for free internet service

COX communications will offer two months of free internet service for upcoming school year
North Central Florida customers who qualify for the offer will receive the service Connect2Compete, the company’s low-cost internet service
North Central Florida customers who qualify for the offer will receive the service Connect2Compete, the company’s low-cost internet service(WCJB Staff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just time for the school year, Cox Communications will offer free internet access for families in need.

North Central Florida customers who qualify for the offer will receive the service Connect2Compete with the first two months free. Connect2Compete is the company’s low-cost internet service.

The initiative aims to help families with poor accessibility to online learning amid the pandemic.

“Distance learning is the new normal, and we’re focused on removing barriers so all kids can advance in this environment,” said Aimee Pfannenstiel, market vice president of Cox Central Florida.

To qualify, families must have a child in kindergarten through 12th grade and apply for the program between July 21 and September 30. Additional free technical support will also be included in the offer. Afterward customers must pay $9.95 a month.

Families must be a recipient of a government program such as SNAP, WIC and the National School Lunch Programs.

Other Program Features include:

  • Easy referral for discounted, refurbished equipment through PCs for People
  • Student and family access to the Cox Digital Academy, which provides computer literacy training and educational resources for students
  • Free WiFi modem rental
  • Access to over 3M+ Cox Hotspots nationwide

Families can access the internet service on a mobile device or desktop by visiting this website.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GRU, Origis Energy signs deal to bring solar power to community

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A local electric utility company is moving one step closer to provide solar power to the community.

News

Gainesville Community Ministry distributes food to residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A local ministry is continuing to help those who are struggling during the pandemic.

Local

UF partners with tech company to develop the fastest supercomputer among other universities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida formed a $70 million partnership with a technology company to develop artificial intelligence systems.

Local

Apology demanded from Rep. Ted Yoho for Ocasio-Cortez remark

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A top House Democrat demanded an apology Tuesday from Republican lawmaker Ted Yoho who is accused of using a sexist slur after an angry encounter with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Latest News

Local

Parent explains why schools need to be in session this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
One mother of two in Alachua county feels schools need to be in session to allow kids to get social interaction

Local

Local company brings ‘next level’ 3D printing global

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The U.S. Navy is just one of the company's clients who benefit from their top-notch technology.

News

Marion County Health Department to provide COVID-19 testing without appointment - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Eldercare Facilities: Our Businesses Being Hit by a Cat 5 COVID Hurricane

Updated: 5 hours ago
Florida’s aging services providers say they are losing money every month because of increased COVID-19 costs and are concerned about even greater losses if the state stops paying for regular staff and resident testing.

News

Man arrested after sexual battery of two underage girls in Gilchrist County

Updated: 5 hours ago
He is being charged with three counts of sexual battery, one count of attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, and two counts of battery.

Local

Two people injured after truck crashes into house on West University Avenue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Both lanes of West University Avenue are blocked as Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews respond to a single vehicle car accident Tuesday afternoon.