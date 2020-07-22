North Central Florida families can qualify for free internet service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just time for the school year, Cox Communications will offer free internet access for families in need.

North Central Florida customers who qualify for the offer will receive the service Connect2Compete with the first two months free. Connect2Compete is the company’s low-cost internet service.

The initiative aims to help families with poor accessibility to online learning amid the pandemic.

“Distance learning is the new normal, and we’re focused on removing barriers so all kids can advance in this environment,” said Aimee Pfannenstiel, market vice president of Cox Central Florida.

To qualify, families must have a child in kindergarten through 12th grade and apply for the program between July 21 and September 30. Additional free technical support will also be included in the offer. Afterward customers must pay $9.95 a month.

Families must be a recipient of a government program such as SNAP, WIC and the National School Lunch Programs.

Other Program Features include:

Easy referral for discounted, refurbished equipment through PCs for People

Student and family access to the Cox Digital Academy, which provides computer literacy training and educational resources for students

Free WiFi modem rental

Access to over 3M+ Cox Hotspots nationwide

Families can access the internet service on a mobile device or desktop by visiting this website.

