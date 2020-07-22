Advertisement

People rally for safe school reopening at an Alachua County school board meeting

Alachua County School Board members met via Zoom to discuss the budget and COVID-19 procedures.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The Alachua County school board's meeting was met by a small group of protestors calling for a drastic change in the reopening plans.

One parent said, "We should not have to come out here and tell them to do their job, it's common sense." A sentiment shared by many in the citizens for responsible school openings group at a rally about altering the Alachua county school district's reopening plan.

For parent and Santa Fe student, Leah Davis, brick & mortar is not the best option. “If you’re meeting over zoom, then how are you going to send kids to a brick & mortar. Why aren’t you here physically? You know, they’re cancelling fall sports everywhere. What is the difference with you know, the regular school year, that’s what I don’t understand, and that’s what I think is a shame that parents have to come out and fight for the teachers when that’s what the school board is for.”

The group's goal is for the school district to build a stronger digital distance learning program. Organizers say parents need to feel more comfortable with that online learning option so the student population in brick & mortar schools is kept as low as possible.

An organizer said, “Our focus is to make sure that we are meeting our children’s needs, our staff member’s needs and our students needs.”

But some parents say that need is to have brick & mortar schools open for the kids. Mother of two Ashley Harpe said, "Children need that social development aspect to their lives. If they are young, they need that to grow and prosper and be able to learn and develop communication skills that are harder to develop as they grow older."

A list of demands to the school board from the group covers putting more funds towards digital distance learning to provide internet and laptop access to those who need it and push for virtual school for all during the first nine weeks of school.

Carlee Simon with citizens for responsible school opening said, "There's actually quite a few opportunities for funding as far as levies they've passed within the district as well as federal grant support so there are ways and mechanisms for us to make sure that people have the right tools as well as the internet accessibility."

The school board went over COVID-19 procedures for staff in schools and forming a COVID response team for contact tracing. The board will vote in a week’s time on an optional innovative reopening plan.

Watch the video here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COX offers free internet for back to school

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Gainesville Community Ministry Food Distribution

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

GRU, Origis Energy signs deal to bring solar power to community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A local electric utility company is moving one step closer to provide solar power to the community.

News

Gainesville Community Ministry distributes food to residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A local ministry is continuing to help those who are struggling during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Marion County Health Department to provide COVID-19 testing without appointment - clipped version

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Eldercare Facilities: Our Businesses Being Hit by a Cat 5 COVID Hurricane

Updated: 6 hours ago
Florida’s aging services providers say they are losing money every month because of increased COVID-19 costs and are concerned about even greater losses if the state stops paying for regular staff and resident testing.

News

Man arrested after sexual battery of two underage girls in Gilchrist County

Updated: 6 hours ago
He is being charged with three counts of sexual battery, one count of attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, and two counts of battery.

News

Free COVID-19 testing coming to Gainesville Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
If you’re in Gainesville and in need of a COVID-19 test, you may be in luck.

News

Marion County Health Department to provide COVID-19 testing without appointment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
R oughly 300 appointments are scheduled per day but not everyone shows up Health Department officials said.  To curb this issue and accommodate more people, they will be doing away with appointments.

News

Alachua County CARES Act applications are on the way

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Alachua County says its cares act application process is on its way.