People rally for safe school reopening at an Alachua County school board meeting

The Alachua County school board's meeting was met by a small group of protestors calling for a drastic change in the reopening plans.

One parent said, "We should not have to come out here and tell them to do their job, it's common sense." A sentiment shared by many in the citizens for responsible school openings group at a rally about altering the Alachua county school district's reopening plan.

For parent and Santa Fe student, Leah Davis, brick & mortar is not the best option. “If you’re meeting over zoom, then how are you going to send kids to a brick & mortar. Why aren’t you here physically? You know, they’re cancelling fall sports everywhere. What is the difference with you know, the regular school year, that’s what I don’t understand, and that’s what I think is a shame that parents have to come out and fight for the teachers when that’s what the school board is for.”

The group's goal is for the school district to build a stronger digital distance learning program. Organizers say parents need to feel more comfortable with that online learning option so the student population in brick & mortar schools is kept as low as possible.

An organizer said, “Our focus is to make sure that we are meeting our children’s needs, our staff member’s needs and our students needs.”

But some parents say that need is to have brick & mortar schools open for the kids. Mother of two Ashley Harpe said, "Children need that social development aspect to their lives. If they are young, they need that to grow and prosper and be able to learn and develop communication skills that are harder to develop as they grow older."

A list of demands to the school board from the group covers putting more funds towards digital distance learning to provide internet and laptop access to those who need it and push for virtual school for all during the first nine weeks of school.

Carlee Simon with citizens for responsible school opening said, "There's actually quite a few opportunities for funding as far as levies they've passed within the district as well as federal grant support so there are ways and mechanisms for us to make sure that people have the right tools as well as the internet accessibility."

The school board went over COVID-19 procedures for staff in schools and forming a COVID response team for contact tracing. The board will vote in a week’s time on an optional innovative reopening plan.

