Advertisement

Suspects charged in slaying of 3 friends fishing at Fla. lake

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK CO., Fla. (Gray News) - The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday they made arrests in connection to three people who were killed on their way to fish at a central Florida lake.

The Polk County sheriff said via news release that Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, had been charged with multiple crimes, including felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His girlfriend, 27-year-old Mary Whittemore, and his brother, 21-year-old William "Robert" Wiggins were charged with accessory after the fact of capital felony. Whittemore also was charged with tampering with evidence.

The victims, Damion Tillman, 23; Keven Springfield, 30; and Brandon Rollins, 27; were found dead July 17.

Detectives said a Dollar General bag at the crime scene led them back to the store, where they obtained surveillance footage and identified TJ Wiggins.

Investigators said Robert Wiggins told them in an interview that and his brother had been at the store and followed Tillman after he finished shopping.

He said his brother directed him to follow the victims' trucks. TJ Wiggins got out of the truck and attacked Springfield, accusing him of stealing his truck.

Tony "TJ" Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, William "Robert" Wiggins.
Tony "TJ" Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, William "Robert" Wiggins.(Polk Co., Fla. Sheriff)

Rollins and Tillman got out of their truck, and TJ Wiggins shot all three of them, Robert Wiggins told detectives.

The sheriff's office said neither TJ Wiggins nor Whittemore are cooperating with detectives. TJ Wiggins is a convicted felon who has served two stints in state prison.

On Saturday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the killings as a "massacre." He said the men were beaten and shot.

"This is a horrific scene," Judd said at a news conference that day. "I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst."

Rollins was still alive when the attackers left and called his father for help. His father rushed to the fishing spot about 10 minutes away but forgot his cellphone in the hurry to help his son. He drove to a nearby convenience store, and the clerk helped him reach authorities, but by the time they arrived, Rollins had died.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National Politics

White House, GOP resist state, housing aid in virus package; stimulus payment expected in plan

Updated: moments ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

National Politics

Pompeo says US to expand Arctic role to deter Russia, China

Updated: 51 minutes ago
During a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new sustainable fisheries and commercial engagement agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic.

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Jespersen
The future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown.

Latest News

National

Father arrested in death of 10-year-old son in Indiana; boy expressed fear for his life

Updated: 1 hour ago
Court documents reveal the child warned his mother that his dad was going to kill him.

National

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

Coronavirus

Brothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each other

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two Houston boys lost both parents to the pandemic.

National

TSA finds rifle, ammunition in checked bag at N.J. airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the agency, the weapon was found as officers screened checked baggage at the Newark Liberty International airport.

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

National

Police: 15 shot as gunfire erupts outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
Fifteen people were shot, one person was being questioned and multiple suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side where at least one squad car was present, police said.