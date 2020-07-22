Advertisement

Tropical depression forms in middle of Atlantic Ocean

Beachgoers along the Atlantic Ocean, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Beachgoers along the Atlantic Ocean, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed Tuesday in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, though forecasters weren't predicting a landfall location.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was centered Tuesday afternoon about 1,185 miles (1,905 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. At 5 p.m. EDT, it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Forecasters said it could reach tropical storm status during the night or sometime Wednesday. There were no coastal watches or warnings for the depression.

The depression could set a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season if it strengthens into Tropical Storm Gonzalo before Friday. Tropical Storm Gert formed on July 24, 2005, making it the current record holder. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay have all set records for being the earliest named stormed of their respective place in the alphabet.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By AADMAR MADHANI
President Donald Trump has offered sympathetic words to the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender.

National

Federal presence in Portland gives protests momentum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

National Politics

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

Coronavirus

For-profit colleges received $1B in federal aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rose Wagner, Megan Luther, and Lee Zurik
For-profit colleges received more than $1 billion from the CARES Act, money that was intended to help at-need institutions and students. Some of these schools are owned by billion-dollar companies, while community colleges received proportionally less support.

Latest News

News

Marion County Health Department to provide COVID-19 testing without appointment - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Eldercare Facilities: Our Businesses Being Hit by a Cat 5 COVID Hurricane

Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida’s aging services providers say they are losing money every month because of increased COVID-19 costs and are concerned about even greater losses if the state stops paying for regular staff and resident testing.

News

Man arrested after sexual battery of two underage girls in Gilchrist County

Updated: 2 hours ago
He is being charged with three counts of sexual battery, one count of attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, and two counts of battery.

National Politics

Trump aims to bar those in US illegally from reapportionment

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

National

Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Ocasio-Cortez remark

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
The House's No. 2 Democratic leader is demanding an apology from a Republican lawmaker who is accused of using a sexist slur after an angry confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

News

Free COVID-19 testing coming to Gainesville Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
If you’re in Gainesville and in need of a COVID-19 test, you may be in luck.