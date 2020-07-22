UF partners with tech company to develop the fastest supercomputer among other universities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida formed a $70 million partnership with a technology company to develop artificial intelligence systems.

The partnership aims to give UF the fastest supercomputer among other universities.

UF will use NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD reference architecture to upgrade their HiPer-gator supercomputer. The university said it will spend $25 million on using the hardware provided by NVIDIA.

The company specializes in constructing AI applications and computer graphic systems.

A UF alumnus donated an additional $25 million toward the project. UF will invest the remaining $20 million into the project.

