UF partners with tech company to develop the fastest supercomputer among other universities

The project between UF and the tech company costs $70 million
UF will use NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD reference architecture to upgrade their hyper-gator supercomputer.(UF)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida formed a $70 million partnership with a technology company to develop artificial intelligence systems.

The partnership aims to give UF the fastest supercomputer among other universities.

UF will use NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD reference architecture to upgrade their HiPer-gator supercomputer. The university said it will spend $25 million on using the hardware provided by NVIDIA.

The company specializes in constructing AI applications and computer graphic systems.

A UF alumnus donated an additional $25 million toward the project. UF will invest the remaining $20 million into the project.

