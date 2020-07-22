We’re Open: The Wedding Cycle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the wedding industry is changing the way it works with couples tying the knot.

One bridal shop in North Central Florida is adapting to help brides say yes to the dress in this week’s “We’re Open”.

Planning a wedding during this time can be stressful so one of our reporters caught up with the owner of The Wedding Cycle, located at the Thornebrook Shopping Center in Gainesville, who says even during a pandemic, love conquers all.

“We try to do what we can. It’s not always about making the most money but it’s about people having the experience and also having the dress of their dreams. Our motto is a ‘Fantasy Gown On A Real Life Budget’ and right now, real life budgets are a lot smaller than they used to be,” The Wedding Cycle Owner Alisha Alsbrook said.

With the pandemic, her bridal shop and several other businesses in the wedding industry have been taking a hit.

“It’s difficult, we’re all trying to read the tea leaves,” Alsbrook said.

The Wedding Cycle is making adjustments like limiting groups for appointments at five guests.

“We’ve had a lot of clients bring their laptops. We did a lot of zoom appointments with family and it was a lot of fun.”

The bridal shop is also requiring guests to wear masks and use hand sanitizer when visiting. Only employees are able to take the dresses off the racks and dresses are sanitized between appointments.

“We have invested in the UVC wands, which is much better. We can turn the dresses inside out after an appointment, we can run the wand over it, it kills 99% of the bacteria,” Alsbrook said.

With these precautions, Alsbrook says she hopes brides will be able to come in knowing they are being safe.

“Mainly have fun, and do it for love. Don’t do it for any other reason but love because it’s a beautiful thing,” she said.

