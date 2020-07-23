Alachua County Commission Candidates to face-off in online forum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commission candidates for Districts 1 and 3 face-off in online forums Thursday.

The ‘Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors’ will host the sessions Thursday as a way for people to learn more about the candidates and their platforms.

First at 4 pm are the 2020 candidates for District 1, followed at 5 pm by a forum for the candidates in District 3.

The event will be hosted live on the group’s Facebook page. The link to the District 1 forum can be found here. The link to the District 3 forum can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.