Another employee from Buchholz High School tests positive for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A second employee at Buchholz High School has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is underway and those that worked in close proximity with the employee are being contacted.

Alachua County school system says because it is the summertime, they do not expect many were exposed to that employee.

Another employee at Buchholz and one student tested positive for COVID-19 late last month, full sanitation of the school happened at that time.

