Candidates for Alachua County Property Appraiser go head-to-head in forum

By Walker Thomas
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Five candidates for Alachua county Property Appraiser went head to head in a candidate’s forum on Tuesday.

The current Property Appraiser, Ed Crapo, held the seat for nearly forty years. The forum was hosted by the Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors. The candidates received their questions before the forum.

Topics included accurate property data and an effective way to report problems. Candidates Matt Geiger, Wendy Sapp and Kelly Suggs all agree communication is key.

The remaining two candidates in the forum, Susan Mcquillan and Ayesha Solomon say technology is a tool to ensure accuracy. Voters can cast their ballot for Property Appraiser in the upcoming primary election on August 18th.

