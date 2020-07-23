Advertisement

Census response in North-Central Florida

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The deadline to submit the Census has been extended until the end of October, but the numbers are continuing to roll in.

The latest national self-response rate for the United States Census is 62.3% and here in the state 59.4%. In North-Central Florida, Clay County is the only area to exceed the national average at 65.1%. The two counties exceeding the state average are Alachua and Marion.

These response numbers translate into money for counties and cities.

“The pandemic response that we are having, the money needs to come from somewhere for that and where it comes from is the numbers of the people living in those areas. What we like to say is the money doesn’t follow the need it follows the numbers,” said Greg Engle, a media specialist for the United States Census Bureau.

The Census Coordinator for the city of Gainesville Jessica Turner-Evans said that the strong response rate is due in part to $125,000 in their taxpayer-funded outreach program and help from their community partners. She said they are aiming and reaching for even stronger numbers.

"We've actually seen a really good return on the programs and the projects that we've implemented to promote the Census. However, we still need to push; we still have percentages in certain areas of Gainesville that we would like to see rise," said Turner-Evans.

She said they would like to see at least an 80% return. Turner-Evans said a lack of responses in the city could be attributed to a few factors.

"It's for everyone. So maybe there is some misconception of hey I don't need to take the census I'm a student. I don't need to take the census; I'm 99 years old. It's literally for everyone from infants on up through our senior citizens," said Turner-Evans.

She said the numbers need to rise in one part of the city.

"We are looking for our numbers to rise in East Gainesville. So if you are a neighbor that resides in East Gainesville, and you haven't completed your Census yet, please do so," said Turner-Evans.

A spokesperson for Marion County said that they have not spent a lot of money on their advertising efforts and have seen a strong return on their numbers.

To find out more information about the Census or to submit the form, click the link below.

2020 Census Website

