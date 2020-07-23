Community Spring hosts Grassroots COVID-19 Recovery Forum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit offered recommendations for COVID-19 recovery by sharing its results from a survey by those impacted by the pandemic.

A non-profit organization called Community Spring hosted a “Grassroots COVID-19 Recovery Forum” via Zoom Wednesday afternoon.

The forum shared the organization’s results from it’s community-based survey on the economic fallout of COVID-19 in Alachua County.

One of the results the survey revealed were that the priorities people seek for relief are rent assistance, food, and cash.

Tequila McKnight is one of the fellows for Community Spring who helped in conducting the survey.

“The people impacted most by financial flux are people who make less money overall,” McKnight said. “Financial resilience is key to economic well-being and the prevention of future fallout from a crisis like COVID-19.”

A written report on the survey results and the organizations recommendations for recovery can be found here: csgnv.org/covid19

The website to Community Spring can be found here: https://www.csgnv.org

