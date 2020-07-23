Advertisement

Community Spring hosts Grassroots COVID-19 Recovery Forum

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit offered recommendations for COVID-19 recovery by sharing its results from a survey by those impacted by the pandemic.

A non-profit organization called Community Spring hosted a “Grassroots COVID-19 Recovery Forum” via Zoom Wednesday afternoon.

The forum shared the organization’s results from it’s community-based survey on the economic fallout of COVID-19 in Alachua County.

One of the results the survey revealed were that the priorities people seek for relief are rent assistance, food, and cash.

Tequila McKnight is one of the fellows for Community Spring who helped in conducting the survey.

“The people impacted most by financial flux are people who make less money overall,” McKnight said. “Financial resilience is key to economic well-being and the prevention of future fallout from a crisis like COVID-19.”

A written report on the survey results and the organizations recommendations for recovery can be found here: csgnv.org/covid19

The website to Community Spring can be found here: https://www.csgnv.org

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Florida Brewers Guild writes open letter to governor about industry being in jeopardy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Breweries all across Florida are working together to make sure their businesses remain open during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

We’re Open: The Wedding Cycle

Updated: 3 hours ago
One bridal shop in North Central Florida is adapting to help brides say yes to the dress in this week’s “We’re Open”.

News

NCFL Congressman Ted Yoho Addresses Confrontation Between Himself and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocasio-Cortez responded to the house floor address via Twitter, refusing the so-called apology, saying he is refusing to take responsibility.

News

City of Hawthorne receives grants for improvements - clipped version

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

City of Hawthorne receives grants for improvements

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The City of Hawthorne has been awarded four new grants to help improve parks, historical and residential areas.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Congressman Ted Yoho apologizes from House floor after exchange with New York representative

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Congressman Yoho responded Wednesday apologizing from the House floor, but maintained he did not say what he is accused of.