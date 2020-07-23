‘Dance Alive’ receives boost from three grants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dance Alive National ballet is getting a boost with three new grants.

The ballet touring troupe based in Gainesville was awarded a $50,000 national endowment cares grant. That money will help pay salaries. A $2,000 Florida Cares grant will pay for renting a facility.

The state’s division of cultural affairs granted Dance Alive nearly $29,000 in general support.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.