‘Dance Alive’ receives boost from three grants

By Walker Thomas
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dance Alive National ballet is getting a boost with three new grants.

The ballet touring troupe based in Gainesville was awarded a $50,000 national endowment cares grant. That money will help pay salaries. A $2,000 Florida Cares grant will pay for renting a facility.

The state’s division of cultural affairs granted Dance Alive nearly $29,000 in general support.

