Advertisement

Florida Brewers Guild writes open letter to governor about industry being in jeopardy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Breweries all across Florida are working together to make sure their businesses remain open during the pandemic.

The Florida Brewers Guild created an open letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears.

The letter states how the Florida government and the Florida Craft Brewing industry must find a way to balance the health of the community with the economics of the industry.

Most breweries are existing solely on a “to-go” basis for products.

The owners at the High Springs Brewing Company said the current reopening plan for breweries must be revised to keep the industry afloat.

“There has to be some give and take,” said Shaun Ayers, one of the owners of the brewery. “There has to be a middle ground where we can be healthy and also keep businesses afloat. One of our great challenges has been just knowing what to do and when to do it. Communication has been a bit scarce. We hear when we are not allowed to do something. We rarely hear when we are allowed to do something.”

“I think we would like to see more communication,” said Kiffin Ayers, the head brewer of the company. “Clear and guided from the top down. We can’t predict how the virus is going to manifest but we can try to be clear with one another on what is and isn’t acceptable.”

In the Florida Brewers Guild open letter, an internal polling revealed that the industry is likely to lose more than 100 breweries permanently if the current trend continues for more than two weeks.

Here is a link to the open letter: https://www.instagram.com/p/CC6MTTXpEid/

Here is the Florida Brewers Guild website: http://www.floridabrewersguild.org

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

We’re Open: The Wedding Cycle

Updated: 2 hours ago
One bridal shop in North Central Florida is adapting to help brides say yes to the dress in this week’s “We’re Open”.

News

NCFL Congressman Ted Yoho Addresses Confrontation Between Himself and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocasio-Cortez responded to the house floor address via Twitter, refusing the so-called apology, saying he is refusing to take responsibility.

News

City of Hawthorne receives grants for improvements - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

City of Hawthorne receives grants for improvements

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The City of Hawthorne has been awarded four new grants to help improve parks, historical and residential areas.

Latest News

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Congressman Ted Yoho apologizes from House floor after exchange with New York representative

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Congressman Yoho responded Wednesday apologizing from the House floor, but maintained he did not say what he is accused of.

News

Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosts virtual candidate forums

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a virtual candidate forum for the Alachua County School Board candidates Wednesday.

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Garnet, Harley, and Juniper

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

News

Community Spring hosts online COVID-19 Recovery Forum

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The meeting on Zoom will focus on how the community has been affected by the virus and a conversation with local leaders about the pandemic.

News

Community Spring hosts online COVID-19 Recovery Forum

Updated: 13 hours ago