Florida Brewers Guild writes open letter to governor about industry being in jeopardy

Breweries all across Florida are working together to make sure their businesses remain open during the pandemic.

The Florida Brewers Guild created an open letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears.

The letter states how the Florida government and the Florida Craft Brewing industry must find a way to balance the health of the community with the economics of the industry.

Most breweries are existing solely on a “to-go” basis for products.

The owners at the High Springs Brewing Company said the current reopening plan for breweries must be revised to keep the industry afloat.

“There has to be some give and take,” said Shaun Ayers, one of the owners of the brewery. “There has to be a middle ground where we can be healthy and also keep businesses afloat. One of our great challenges has been just knowing what to do and when to do it. Communication has been a bit scarce. We hear when we are not allowed to do something. We rarely hear when we are allowed to do something.”

“I think we would like to see more communication,” said Kiffin Ayers, the head brewer of the company. “Clear and guided from the top down. We can’t predict how the virus is going to manifest but we can try to be clear with one another on what is and isn’t acceptable.”

In the Florida Brewers Guild open letter, an internal polling revealed that the industry is likely to lose more than 100 breweries permanently if the current trend continues for more than two weeks.

Here is a link to the open letter: https://www.instagram.com/p/CC6MTTXpEid/

Here is the Florida Brewers Guild website: http://www.floridabrewersguild.org

