Gainesville City commission updates racial equity plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners announced major updates to the city’s racial equity plan in today’s general policy meeting. They announced the proposed structure of the phased plan, the first step being racial equity training for everyone, from city leaders and staff to community members. The training will be rolled out in a 9-12 month period.

The city’s Race and Equity Subcommittee presented several goals for the city as part of the new racial equity plan, including the goal to hire and promote a more racially and culturally diverse workforce within all departments, at all levels.

“We are really excited about working on this goal,” Equal Opportunity Director, Teneeshia Marshall, said, “and we understand that this is really a heavy lift because it requires us to look at all parts of hiring process and our onboarding process ... even things like promotion and demotions. It is a heavy lift.”

The committee also proposed allocating more city money towards contracting, consulting, and research for a disparity study to make sure that all demographics are represented and served.

