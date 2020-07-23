Gainesville’s General Policy Committee to discuss pensions, school resource officers and racial equity progress.

Advertisement

By Amber Pellicone
Jul. 23, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville’s General Policy Committee will meet Thursday to discuss a number of items including pensions, school resource officers and equity progress.

The committee will hear a presentation on race and equity plans and goals as part of a training that will be rolled out in phases for the next nine months to a year.

The overall goal is to advance the city's racial equity progress within the next five years.

In the long run, the city wants to make affordable housing, quality education, and transportation more widely available to Gainesville's population.

Another big topic of discussion today will be budgets as the committee will take many factors into consideration that impact the funding of pension bonds.

As we head closer to back to school, another topic on the agenda will be an update on school resource officer funding and programs.

