Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies keep sharp with active shooter training

By Landon Harrar
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gilchrist County sheriff deputies are keeping their active shooter skills sharp during the pandemic. We'll show you one aspect of training which has changed in recent years.

The main objective of law enforcement during an active shooter emergency is to neutralize the threat but what they focus on immediately afterward has changed in the past few years. Tom Hausner has provided training to law enforcement agencies for more than 30 years and he said, “it used to be we would stop the threat and then clear the rooms and go. But now we’re realizing that time is of the essence. We want to stop the bleeding, someone who is bleeding is a priority. We want to get to them as quickly as we possibly can to stop the bleeding to save their lives.”

Tom Hausner says for the size of the department, Gilchrist County is ahead of the curve. Tv20's Landon Harrar reported, "an active shooter emergency in Gilchrist County is an all hands on deck situation. Which is why they even have fire rescue personnel working together with the deputies so everyone can be on the same page just as they would have to be if this was the real thing."

Hausner says as schools return to session law enforcement agencies should be ready for anything as COVID-19 has put many people on edge. "Bad guys who have not been in school for 6 months now have had time to fester. I pray it doesn't happen but is it likely they will come and do violence on the schools once schools re-open? Unfortunately, I believe it will so we have to be ready."

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz added, “a lot of people had a lot of idle time and they had a lot of time to percolate and obsess on certain things and you just hope they find a way to release that instead versus coming to commit criminal activity in our county.”

Deputies did go through the training with masks however, in the case of a real shooting Hausner says unless they already had it on deputies probably wouldn’t even think about a mask as their goal is to find and stop the threat.

