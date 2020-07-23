Home sales numbers stabilize in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The latest home sales numbers released from Florida Realtors for last month show some stability after a large drop in North Central Florida in May.

29.7% drop in the Gainesville market and 34.7% decrease in the Ocala area in sales for the month of May.

Malcom Askew, a realtor with Keller Williams, said ”So when we look at those closed transactions for June if we go back 30 to 45 days, we’re looking at April and May.

Those numbers stabilized in June. Rising 3.3% for Gainesville, while Ocala is still down 2.8%.

Askew said, "So in April and May we were still in the midst of COVID, no one really knew what was going on. People were still being affected by their job, didn't know if they're going to be furloughed or not. Now we've got some semblance of what the new normal is going to look like."

In the Gainesville market, that new normal shows 373 closed sales for June. In Ocala, 622.

The average price for homes in our area slightly changed in June. Month to month, Gainesville’s average price bumped up to 7.4% while Ocala stayed steady at 0.1%.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.