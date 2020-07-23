Advertisement

Just Between Friends of Gainesville hosts Kids and Maternity Mega Sale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents in north central Florida are saving big while attending a sale for children items.

Just Between Friends of Gainesville hosted a Kids and Maternity Mega sale at the Easton Newberry Sports Complex.

Families had the opportunity to shop for children’s items 50% to 90% below retail price.

Over 160,000 items are up for sale which were donated from 370 families.

The items range from toys, clothes, DVD’s and books.

“A lot of us are hurting,” said Karen Miner, the owner of Just Between Friends. “We’re out of work. Our friends are out of work. We have to leave work because the kids are home and this sale that we are so excited to put on you can save 50% to 90% on everything. You could leave for a $100 and clothes for kids for the year.”

“We’re all moms,” Miner said. “We’re out of work. Husbands may be out of work. The kids are home. They’re going through more items. You’re able to sell 50 to 90% retail on everything you need.”

The sale will continue tomorrow and will end on Sunday, July 26.

For more information, visit here: https://gainesville.jbfsale.com/homeView.jsp

