Marion County youth group creates ‘blessing pantry’

The pantry is stocked with several different items and it's all free, no ID or payment required.
By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - With so many families struggling due to COVID-19, a youth group in North Central Florida is trying to shine a light on the uncertain situation.  

It’s been a busy few weeks for the youth group at New Vision Baptist Church in Marion County.  

The children have created a ‘blessing pantry’ to provide for those in need.  

The pantry is stocked with several different items, “Noodles, pastas, mouthwash, toilet paper…” Ian Shoemaker listed.  

And it’s all free, no ID or payment required.  

And they’re helping those in need not only by filling their bellies, but helping on their spiritual journey as well.

  “We wanted to put Bibles in there in case people want to become closer to our savior and to learn the word but perhaps they can’t afford a Bible or right now they just feel more comfortable doing it in their own home,” Youth Group Director Alexis Shoemaker said.  

Because it’s about walking in Jesus’s foot steps the children said.  

The group plans on expanding the pantry in addition to starting other initiatives including starting a community garden.

