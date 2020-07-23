Meet the two Republicans running for State Senate District 5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Both Jason Holifield and Jennifer Bradley are active members in the community and neither are strangers to Florida politics. Holifield served as Dixie County Commissioner from 2010-2018 and while it’s Bradley’s first time running for public office, she has seen the duties of the role firsthand, inspired by her husband’s past eight years in the Senate seat.

If elected, Jason Holifield plans on holding more town hall meetings and pushing for a smaller government as well as giving more freedom to gun-owners. His campaign is focused on lowering taxes, supporting veterans, first responders, teachers and farmers.

“I always try to set myself apart and try to represent what the people want. To me, public service is about two things ... having a backbone to stand up for what what’s right and staying in touch with the people,” he said.

Along with being a Clay County business owner, Bradley is an attorney and an active member of several local organizations. Her main policies include supporting small businesses and creating jobs while creating a close relationship with members of the community.

“I think the best thing a public servant can do is listen ... really understand the problems that his or her constituents are facing,” Bradley said.

While the two share many of the same views on policies like supporting the Second Amendment, pro-life, and supporting law enforcement, Holifield says the biggest difference between the two is their relationship to this particular position.

“This lady ... my opponent ... is the current Senators wife,” Holifield said, “He’s termed out. He’s not allowed to run ... why would we send his wife to Tallahassee to make laws?”

Bradley disagrees.

“My name is on the ballot,” she said, “It’s not my husbands name. This idea that he will be making the decisions is quite frankly kind of insulting to myself as a professional woman. I am incredibly proud of his public service but by no means am I just an extension of him ... I am very much my own independent woman.”

The Republican candidate will be chosen on August 18th. The winner of the primary election will be going up against Melina Rayna, Florida’s first transgender woman to run for State Senate, in the general election on November 3rd. Learn more about Rayna’s policies here.

