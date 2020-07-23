NCFL Congressman Ted Yoho calls for businesses to reopen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida representative Ted Yoho is calling for businesses is reopen, amid elevated numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

In an interview with TV20 the District three congressman said “The most important thing we can do is reopen.”

Yoho also says now we must focus on preparing for the next pandemic.

“Congress and the Senate have failed to act, one of the things we can do is to support organizations like CEPI, which is the coalition of epidemic preparedness innovators, that are looking for the next emerging zoonotic so we can be ready for that.”

On Wednesday Yoho spoke on the house floor apologizing for a heated discussion with New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

We have his response to the controversy right here.

