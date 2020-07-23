Ocasio-Cortez gave a response to Yoho from the floor of the house

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - North Central Florida congressman Ted Yoho's conversation with representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez surfaced on the house floor again today.

Ocasio-Cortez took issue with Yoho's apology.

On Wednesday, Yoho spoke on floor apologizing for the abrupt conversation between with her Monday,

A hill reporter said Yoho referred to her in a vulgar manner, which Yoho denies.

Today Ocasio-Cortez accused him of being insincere.

"This issue is not about one incident," Ocasio-Cortez said. "It is culture of lack of impunity of accepting of violence and violent language against women."

In an interview with TV20, Yoho maintains he did not use foul language, but admits the conversation could have been handled differently.

"Looking back now, I guess forthe gravity of the conversation, probably the more professional way would have been to call her off and say hey I would like to have a word with you and give her a little forewarning, so yeah that could have been handled differently, but the conversation would have remained the same," Yoho said.

Yoho went on to say that congress should be focusing on issues like the country’s $30 trillion debt, healthcare, and foreign policy.

