Putnam County child becomes youngest to die of COVID-19 in Florida

PUTNAM CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A nine-year-old in North Central Florida is the youngest person in the state to die of COVID-19.

Florida Department of Health records show a Putnam County girl died on Saturday from the disease. Her case was not travel-related and the health department does not know where she contracted the virus.

It’s unknown at this time if she had any underlying health conditions.

