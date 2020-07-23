Advertisement

Putnam County child becomes youngest to die of COVID-19 in Florida

Florida Department of Health records show a Putnam County girl died on Saturday from the disease. Her case was not travel-related and the health department does not know where she contracted the virus.
Florida Department of Health records show a Putnam County girl died on Saturday from the disease. Her case was not travel-related and the health department does not know where she contracted the virus.(MGN Online)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A nine-year-old in North Central Florida is the youngest person in the state to die of COVID-19.

Florida Department of Health records show a Putnam County girl died on Saturday from the disease. Her case was not travel-related and the health department does not know where she contracted the virus.

It’s unknown at this time if she had any underlying health conditions.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Local

Gainesville City commission updates racial equity plan

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
Racial equity training for all city leaders and staff as well as an increase in minority employment and businesses were discussed as part of the new plan.

Local

Census response in North-Central Florida

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
If you still need to complete the Census, you have until the end of October, but many across North-Central Florida have already submitted their forms. One city in Alachua County is exceeding state reporting numbers, but they still want more residents to fill out the form.

Local

Census response in North-Central Florida

Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you still need to complete the Census, you have until the end of October, but many across North-Central Florida have already submitted their forms. One city in Alachua County is exceeding state reporting numbers, but they still want more residents to fill out the form.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Marion County youth group creates ‘blessing pantry’ - clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Marion County youth group creates ‘blessing pantry’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The pantry is stocked with several different items and it's all free, no ID or payment required.