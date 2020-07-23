Summerfield man faces negligent manslaughter charges

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Summerfield is behind bars after he hit another man’s car in a deadly crash.

Ocala police say yesterday Edward Hill,19, turned himself in after a warrant for vehicular homicide was issued.

Officers say on June 18, Hill was speeding and ran a red light at the intersection of West State road 40 and SW 27th avenue. After detectives downloaded the Electronic Data Recorder of Hill’s vehicle, it was shown that Hill sped through the intersection, instead of slowing down.

This running of the red light led to a crash with John Lento’s vehicle, the impact led to Lento’s death.

Hill is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

