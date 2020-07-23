Advertisement

Tennis a family affair for Sheltons

Son Ben joins father (and coach) Bryan with Gators
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s important for coaches to land those top five-star recruits, especially when one lives in your home.

Gainesville tennis star Ben Shelton apparently has all he needs right in his own backyard, committing to the University of Florida tennis program to play for his father, head coach Bryan Shelton. They become the ninth father-son combination to join forces on a single team in UF sports history.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Buchholz standout commits to Gators

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Buchholz star completes course work, joins UF

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 2 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Latest News

Sports

Questions linger after FHSAA decision

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
Just because schools can start practice on July 27th, it is clear that not everyone will do so.

Sports

Former Raider Reid talks college entry

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
Local impact of college fall sports decision

Sports

Deron Reid on SWAC delay

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
Incoming college freshmen are among those most affected by college sports not starting on time.

Sports

Coaches react to FHSAA decision

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT

Sports

FHSAA keeps start date intact for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
There will be no state-wide delay in the start of high school fall sports

Sports

FHSAA emergency meeting

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT