Tennis a family affair for Sheltons

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s important for coaches to land those top five-star recruits, especially when one lives in your home.

Gainesville tennis star Ben Shelton apparently has all he needs right in his own backyard, committing to the University of Florida tennis program to play for his father, head coach Bryan Shelton. They become the ninth father-son combination to join forces on a single team in UF sports history.

