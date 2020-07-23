Advertisement

Three Ocala men arrested for murder

Three men from Ocala were arrested for the murder of another man in August 2019.
Three men from Ocala were arrested for the murder of another man in August 2019.(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have arrested three men who are allegedly responsible for the murder of Jafet Rodriguez, 33, in August of 2019. 

Back on August Rodriguez’s remains were found on a remote section of Highway 464 in southeastern Levy County. 

Levy County detectives worked with the Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Florida Fire Marshal’s Office to find out who was responsible for the victim’s murder. 

Investigators were able to find the victim’s car, which was burned in Marion County. 

Detectives tracked the movements of Rodriguez the night he was killed from a nightclub in Ocala to the home where he was killed They believe the victim was attacked due to a misunderstanding related to text messages related to a love triangle. 

Detectives learned the victim didn’t send those text messages and he wasn’t involved in the love triangle. 

Evidence led detectives to the home where Rodriguez was attacked, which eventually led to the identification of his murderers. 

Investigators were able to tie Christian Cirilo,27, Omar Ortiz, 38, and Jesse Torres, 32, to the murder. 

On July 13, warrants were secured for the arrest of the men for the crime of premeditated first-degree murder. 

All three men were booked into the Marion County Jail with no bond. They will be eventually be sent to the Levy County Detention facility where they will be held awaiting trial. 

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Summerfield man faces negligent manslaughter charges

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Edward Hill is behind bars due to allegedly running a red light and killing another man with his vehicle.

Local

NCFL Congressman Ted Yoho calls for businesses to reopen

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The North Central Florida Congressman wants businesses to reopen, but he also says people also need to work on preparing for the next pandemic.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Community Spring hosts Grassroots COVID-19 Recovery Forum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A non-profit offered recommendations for COVID-19 recovery by sharing its results from a survey by those impacted by the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 3 hours ago

Elections 2020

Meet the two Republicans running for State Senate District 5

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
While the two candidates have many similarities, they disagree on Bradley's relationship to the race, as her husband sits in the current Senate seat.

News

Florida Brewers Guild writes open letter to governor about industry being in jeopardy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Breweries all across Florida are working together to make sure their businesses remain open during the pandemic.

Local

Columbia County high schools set date for graduation ceremonies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Graduates will be socially distanced and no hugs or handshakes will be allowed when crossing the stage. Guests are asked to wear masks and socially distance.

Local

Families concerns over returning to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
When it comes to sending children back to school this year, each family has their own questions to answer. One family in Alachua County is unable to send their three children back to school because of pre-existing health risks. The family said the plan forward for this year still isn't clear.