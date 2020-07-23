Three Ocala men arrested for murder

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have arrested three men who are allegedly responsible for the murder of Jafet Rodriguez, 33, in August of 2019.

Back on August Rodriguez’s remains were found on a remote section of Highway 464 in southeastern Levy County.

Levy County detectives worked with the Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Florida Fire Marshal’s Office to find out who was responsible for the victim’s murder.

Investigators were able to find the victim’s car, which was burned in Marion County.

Detectives tracked the movements of Rodriguez the night he was killed from a nightclub in Ocala to the home where he was killed They believe the victim was attacked due to a misunderstanding related to text messages related to a love triangle.

Detectives learned the victim didn’t send those text messages and he wasn’t involved in the love triangle.

Evidence led detectives to the home where Rodriguez was attacked, which eventually led to the identification of his murderers.

Investigators were able to tie Christian Cirilo,27, Omar Ortiz, 38, and Jesse Torres, 32, to the murder.

On July 13, warrants were secured for the arrest of the men for the crime of premeditated first-degree murder.

All three men were booked into the Marion County Jail with no bond. They will be eventually be sent to the Levy County Detention facility where they will be held awaiting trial.

