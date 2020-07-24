Car crash just west of Newberry leaves one man dead

ALACHUA COUNTy, Fla. (WCJB) - A car crash in Alachua County left on man dead Thursday night.

A 26-year-old man from Newberry drove off of County Road 337 while approaching Southwest 282nd Street, according to a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper report.

The man overcorrected causing his truck to roll over multiple times, troopers said.

Alachua County Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene.

