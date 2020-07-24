Cedar Key Seafood Festival cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases

Another North Central Florida event is canceled because of the pandemic.

The Cedar Key Lions Club has decided to cancel the Cedar Key 2020 Seafood Festival.

The event was scheduled to take place October 17th and 18th.

Board members say it is in the best interest of the residents of cedar key, as well as visitors to cancel the large gathering.

