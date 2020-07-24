Columbia County Report 7/23/20

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Park is set to reopen Friday thanks to a $300,000 upgrade that will make the park accessible for people with disabilities.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing in Columbia and Hamilton Counties

The Columbia County Health Department continues drive-thru testing in Columbia and Hamilton Counties, but with some changes. Health care workers in Fort White this week tested residents living in the southern part of the county. Due to the extreme heat and personal protective equipment worn during the outdoor testing, the time to test has been reduced to just two hours at each location. The testing will begin from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Workers are also now using iPads to scan patient driver’s licenses. Wi-Fi hot spots are used to remotely print labels for the testing vial. The other testing site is at Wilson Park in Lake City this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Officials estimate they can test at least 200 people at each location.

Socially distant show at FGC’s Theatre Department

The show must go on at Florida Gateway college. On Thursday night the FGC theatre department presented four socially distant performances of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” The production was originally scheduled for spring but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The play has undergone extensive changes to comply with CDC and health department guidelines.

“Everybody’s at least 10 feet apart at all times,” said FGC Theatre professor and play director Todd Siff said. “There’s no touching in the play, for example, from actor to actor. Only one prop per actor and the prop is never shared. I make them sanitize their hands or wash their hands three times per every rehearsal at the beginning, middle, and end, and for the actual performances themselves, the actors are all wearing face shields to protect themselves as well.”

Audiences will be required to wear masks, will be limited to 50 people per show, and will be assigned seats to maintain social distance. As for the 22 cast and crew members, the unusual circumstances are being viewed as an opportunity.

“Acting is one of those arts that you have to be very intimate for, but we’ve actually found the opposite to be true, that when we social distance, and I think that’s been the biggest challenge is keeping social distance, that we’ve actually found more room for jokes, especially in this Shakespearean comedy,” Siff said.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the college website.

Columbia City Park Officially Opens

The Columbia County Board of commissioners will be officially opening the county’s newest park and playground Friday. Columbia city park will be unique because of enhanced features like wheelchair friendly surfacing, ramps, and sensory activities. All parks in the county are ADA compliant but the unique features of Columbia City make the park the most accessible and inclusive park in the county. The $300,000 project was made possible through a grant from the Department of Environmental Protection and an equal match from the county. The park hours will be from sunrise to sunset.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.