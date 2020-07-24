FHSAA backtracks, August 24th new start date for fall sports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida’s governing body for high school sports reversed course on Thursday, determining that August 24th would be a more appropriate date for fall sports teams to open practice. Earlier this week, the FHSAA Board of Directors ruled that schools could open practice on Monday, July 27th.

The decision comes with many school districts state-wide unsure they would be able to open classes on time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The updated start time falls in line with a Sports Medicine Advisory Committee’s opinion that football and volleyball seasons at the very least be delayed.

The Board of Directors will met again the week of August 10th to 17th to revise the decision, once more data on the Coronavirus is obtained.

