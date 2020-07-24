Gainesville City Commissioners reverse course on school resource officer budget for FY 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The initial decision made by Gainesville City Commissioners in early June was to make the Alachua County school district pay 100% of the cost for school resource officers in fiscal year 2021. A state mandate passed in 2018 requires SRO's in all public schools.

Gainesville PIO Graham Glover said, "And just the overall community policing that is done by putting school resource officers in our city schools. You hear a lot of talk about community policing today, the school resource officer program is the number one best way to do community policing."

Covering the $900,000 bill in the city budget would guarantee Gainesville police officers in schools but handing the bill to the district could change that dynamic.

Glover added,"We, like many in the community, are anxiously waiting to find out what those results might be."

In a 6-1 vote, commissioners approved a motion to not change the school resource officer budget for fiscal year 2021 with commissioner Gail Johnson in dissent. Although, an amendment was approved 4-3 to have a four-year phase-out plan negotiated with the school district by the end of the calendar year.

At-large city commissioner Reina Saco said, "We give them significant warning that come next year, the school board will have to find a way to fund a portion and the year after that another portion and slowly take not this responsibility in full. So I'm not opposed to the city managers plan, I do want to stress that at the end of the day, I would like it to be GPD that stays in the building."

City manager Lee Feldman will start negotiations with Superintendent Karen Clarke for the phase-out plan starting fiscal year 2022.

